Delhi Police Arrests 2 For Plotting To Assassinate Kashmiri Activist Sushil Pandit

The Delhi Police on Saturday arrested two persons for conspiring to assassinate Kashmiri activist Sushil Pandit. As per the Delhi Police, Sukhwinder (25) and Lakhan (21) were caught by the RK Puram Police after they received intel that the two were planning an assassination plot on social media networking app—Signal.

"The staff of police station RK Puram has arrested two persons Sukhwinder, 25 and Lakhan, 21, both acquaintances from Punjab and were sent to Delhi on the order of Prince alias Tuti. During interrogation, it came out that Prince is facing a murder trial and is a childhood friend of Lakhan. The duo were offered Rs 10 lakh to assassinate Human Rights Activist and CEO of Hive Communication India Sushil Pandit. There were provided with 4 pistols and 4 cartridges and a mobile phone containing a photo of Sushil Pandit," said DCP Ingit Pratap Singh while addressing a press conference.

An FIR has been filed by the Delhi Police under sections 120(B) and 115 of the IPC involving charges of criminal conspiracy and abetment of offense, punishable with death. The case has been transferred to the Delhi Police Special Cell with sources revealing that a foreign hand could be involved in the incident. As per preliminary intel, Pakistan-backed ISI is said to be a part of the assassination plot, with network links to a Dubai-based handler.

As per sources, the conspirators had allegedly taken offence to the 'pro-establishment' speeches given by Sushil Pandit at the Jawarhal Nehru University recently where he had also highlighted the plight of the 3.50 lakh Kashmiri pandits who had faced a mass exodus in the 1990s. The activist has also been openly supporting the Abrogation of Article 370 that bifurcated the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

