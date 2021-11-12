Delhi Police Arrests 2 In Haryana Wrestler Murder Case

The Delhi Police has arrested two people from Dwarka here in connection with the murders of university-level wrestler Nisha Dahiya and her brother at a wrestling academy in Haryana's Sonipat district, officials said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Pawan Barak (25), a resident of Rohtak in Haryana and a coach in the wrestling academy, and Sachin Dahiya (23), a resident of Sonipat, they said.

A revolver has been seized from Barak’s possession, police said.

Nisha and her brother Suraj were killed and their mother suffered injuries as assailants opened fire on them at the academy on Wednesday. The mother was admitted to PGIMS hospital in Rohtak.

Sachin was previously found involved in two cases under the Arms Act, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said.

The police said five to six rounds of bullets were fired.

