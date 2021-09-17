Delhi Police Arrests 2 Men For Extortion, Posting Nude Photos On Social Media

The Delhi Police has arrested two men from Rajasthan for allegedly extorting money from people by threatening to post their nude or morphed videos and pictures on social media platforms, a senior officer said on Friday.

The accused Jahul (25) and Minaj (23), hailing from Mewat area of Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district, have extorted money from more than 250 people till date, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said.

The arrests were made on the basis of a complaint by a Delhi-based man at the Begamupur Police Station in July this year.

According to the FIR, the complainant had accepted the friend request of a woman on a social media platform. They exchanged their contact numbers and started chatting on WhatsApp, the officer said.

While chatting on WhatsApp, the woman provoked the complainant to perform a sexual act which was recorded by her. She then began to threaten him and asked him to pay Rs 15,000 to get the video deleted.

When the complainant paid the said amount, he got a phone call from another person who claimed to be a cyber cell officer from Durgapuri. The person told him to get the obscene video deleted from YouTube and other social media sites.

When the complainant contacted the YouTuber purported to have posted the video, he too demanded a sum from the complainant to delete the video from the video streaming platform.

“Using call detail record analysis and technical surveillance, a raid was conducted in Mewat and both the accused were arrested from there,” Tayal said.

Three mobile phones used to make extortion calls were seized from their possession, he added.

