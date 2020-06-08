Delhi Police Arrests 251 Criminals Before Unlock 1; Intensifies Patrolling Efforts

As the country enters its 'Unlock 1' phase with some relaxations to the COVID-19 lockdown, a total of 251 criminals including robbers, snatchers, burglars, thieves have been arrested last week in the national capital. According to the Delhi Police's statement, the integrated pickets of PCR, Traffic, and local police have been placed at vulnerable points after analyzing the crime pattern of the area. The police further said that "the staff deployed on integrated pickets have been briefed to check the vehicles ROKO-TOKO."

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police have constituted and deployed special teams under the supervision of respective district heads in the North Zone of Delhi Police. According to the police statement, the districts were directed to identify and secure vulnerable routes. Reportedly, the North Zone comprises of eight districts-- Central, North, North-West, Outer-North, Rohini, East, North-East, and Shahdara Districts. Along with the deployment of the special teams, the police have intensified the motorcycle patrolling, foot patrolling and bicycle patrolling to improve policing in congested localities.

COVID-19 in Delhi

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the number of coronavirus cases in the national capital crossed the 28,000-mark with 1,282 fresh infections, while the death toll climbed to 812, said a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government. According to the health bulletin, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi rose to 28,936. Further, currently, there are a total of 169 containment zones in the national capital.

(With Agency Inputs)