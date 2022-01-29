Delhi Police Arrests 3 From Noida For Duping People On Pretext Of Providing Jobs

Three men were arrested from Uttar Pradesh’s Noida for allegedly duping people on the pretext of providing jobs, police said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Rahul Singh (38), Ajay Pal Singh (32) and Krishna Mohan Singh (33), all residents of Uttar Pradesh, they said.

Police received a complaint in which a woman claimed she had applied for a job on a website. She then received a call from a person claiming to be working for the portal who offered her a job with Byju‘s as a yoga teacher, a senior police officer said.

They asked for a security deposit and she was made to pay Rs 1,72,500 through multiple online transactions, but she never got the promised job, the officer said.

During investigation, police managed to trace the call centre running in Noida’s sector 62. A raid was conducted and three people were arrested. Mobile phones and computers used in the crime were seied from the premises, Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Priyanka Kashyap said.

The accused paid around Rs 20,000 to 22,000 per month to the website for registration in order to access data of job seekers, police said.

They then used to shortlist the applicants depending on their profiles. They used to target people seeking teaching or nursing job, preferably residing in remote areas of the country, police said.

They initially demanded a nominal amount for registration from their target, but would gradually seek more money in the name of creating job ID and bond process, the DCP said.

The victims were asked to transfer the money using UPI. Later, their calls would go unanswered. All SIM cards used in the commission of crime were procured using fake IDs, police said.

Nine other victims from Mumbai, Gujarat, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Himachal, Haryana and Uttarakhand have been identified, police added.

