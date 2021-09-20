Delhi Police Arrests 61-year-old Property Dealer For Murder Of NC Leader Trilochan Singh

The Delhi police on Saturday, September 19, arrested Harmeet Singh, a 61-year-old property dealer, over the murder of National Conference leader Trilochan Singh Wazir. According to the officials, Wazir's body was found in a highly decomposed state at a flat in the Moti Nagar area of West Delhi. While Harmeet was nabbed from Jammu who was on the run after killing Wazir.

On September 9, a former member of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Council, Tricohan Singh Wazir's body was found in the washroom of the flat in a highly decomposed state with his head wrapped in a plastic bag. According to the police, the flat was taken on rent by his 31-year-old acquaintance Harpreet Singh, a native of Amritsar.

Trilochan Singh's murder story

On September 2, Wazir came to Delhi for some formality work related to his visa and he had a flight back to Canada. But, on the following day, he was shot dead by Harmeet after being influenced by Harpreet Singh. While the police informed that Harpreet Singh is the alleged mastermind of the murder who is still absconding.

Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) said, "Our team was stationed in Jammu since September 9. On Sunday, we received information that Harmeet will meet someone near Jammu border as he was searching for a new safe hideout. Our team then laid a trap and the accused was nabbed".

The police further informed that a sophisticated pistol with a live round and a suicide note posted on his Facebook page was recovered.

Harmeet and Wazir's calendar clash

Harmeet and Wazir shared differences around three years ago over a calendar that was to be launched with the photograph of Guru Nanak Sahib.

On August 31, Harpreet got on a call with Wazir in presence of Harmeet. After the call, he suggested Harmeet to shift to a hotel reasoning that Wazir who was in Delhi for visa work might get angry upon seeing him due to the earlier disputes. And so, Harmeet shifted to a nearby hotel.

According to the officer, Harpreet on September 3 told Harmeet that Wazir was planning to kill his (Harmeet) son and had already dispatched Punjab and Haryana-based gangsters to execute the job.

The officer stated, "On September 3, the duo met again and Harpreet instigated Harmeet by repeatedly saying that Wazir will eliminate his entire family and escape to Canada after that. Harpreet then took Harmeet to his rented flat and gave him pistol. Harmeet shot the NC leader dead and left the apartment leaving the gun behind".

Harmeet's masterplan

After Wazir was shot dead, both Harmeet and Harpreet fled to Gurudwara Fatehgarh in Punjab on September 9, where the absconding accused forced Harmeet to write a three-page suicide note with his signature and thumb impression. They then moved to Jammu and Harpreet on his Facebook page, posted the suicide note.

The murder case was transferred to the crime branch and also, the Special Cell of Delhi Police was working on the case to nab the suspects. Earlier, Rajender Chaudhary alias Raju Ganja (33) and Balbir Singh alias Billa (67) were arrested by the police. The four accused had planned to dump the body at a metro station or IGI airport but failed to succeed.

(With PTI input)

