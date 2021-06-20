Delhi Police Arrests 7 People For Black Marketing Fake Black Fungus Drug Amphotericin-B

As the National Capital slowly begins to unlock after battling against the deadly second wave of the COVID pandemic, the Delhi Police Crime Branch on Sunday busted a fake medicine racket. The Delhi Police has arrested 7 people, including 2 doctors from the Nizamuddin area. According to the police, the people, who have been arrested, were involved in manufacturing and selling fake Black Fungus medicine Liposomal Amphotericin-B injections. The police also recovered 3,293 vials of fake ‘injections’ from the residence of Dr. Altamas Hussain.

Delhi Police crackdown on illegal black marketing of Black Fungus medicine

Giving out further details, DCP Crime Monika Bhardwaj said that upon raiding, the Delhi Police Crime branch recovered over 3,000 vials of fake Amphotericin-B. While stating that investigation in this matter is currently underway, Monika Bhardwaj said that Dr Altamas Hussain and others were using expired medicines by repacking the Black Fungus medicines.

As the National Capital continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, it has so far recorded over 14,32,168 positive cases, out of which, 14,04,889 have successfully recovered and 24,907 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 135 new cases, 201 recoveries, and 7 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in Delhi is 2,372.

Maharashtra: 3 held from thane for black marketing Black Fungus medicine

Earlier during the day, the Maharashtra Police had arrested 3 people for allegedly black marketing a key drug used in the treatment of Mucormycosis (Black Fungus). Acting on a tip-off, the Maharashtra police laid a trap on Saturday and initially caught two persons who had come to sell the medicine in black, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Vartak Division, Pankaj Shirsat said.

The two persons, hailing from Panvel in neighboring Navi Mumbai and Vasai in Palghar district, were arrested near the Kapurbawdi Naka in Thane and 14 injections of Liposomal Amphotericin-B worth Rs 1,09,424 were recovered from them, he said. During questioning, the two persons told the police that they had procured the vials from a man from Boisar in Palghar.

What is Black Fungus?

According to the Union Health Ministry, mucormycosis is a fungal infection that mainly affects people who are on medication and reduces their ability to fight environmental pathogens. Sinuses or lungs of such individuals get affected after fungal spores are inhaled from air and it may turn fatal if not cared for. Symptoms of Black Fungus include nose obstruction, swelling in the eyes or cheeks, and black crusts in the nose. The disease is being detected among patients who are recovering or have recovered from COVID-19. Moreover, anyone who is diabetic and whose immune system is not functioning well needs to be on the guard against this. The availability of Amphotericin-B, the key drug to treat the deadly disease is now being increased.

