Delhi Police Arrests 8 Accused In Bara Hindu Rao Double Murder Case

The Delhi Police has arrested eight persons so far in connection with the sensational double murder case of Bara Hindu Rao. In the incident, the assailants had opened fire indiscriminately at the public, killing two passersby. On Sunday, three persons namely Rahul, Himanshu, and Mehtab were held by a team of North district police. Now the Special cell after an encounter has arrested five more persons involved in the case.

A team of Special Cell, Northern Range, led by Inspector Bhagwati Prasad, Puran Pant, VN Pathak, Kuldeep Yadav under the supervision of DCP Sanjeev Yadav arrested Mohammed Danish, Shoib Siddiqui, Sarafat Ali, Sonu, and Satender Kumar.

"We got a tip-off that the accused would be coming near Shamshan Ghat on Wazirabad Road. A trap was laid and they were asked to surrender but they fished out guns and opened fire at the team. The police also retaliated and an encounter took place in which all were held," said Yadav.

CCTV grab accessed

Republic TV has accessed the grab of firing incident of Bara Hindu Rao. Rahul, who was held by North district police could be seen carrying arms.

What was the story?

One Firoz and Danish had sent the assailants to kill Munib to settle a score of property dispute. As per the plan, they went to kill Munib but they were also opposed by Munib and his aides. The accused then had to open fire in which two passersby were killed. Firoz is still on the run.