Delhi Police Arrests Man For Allegedly Stalking, Flashing In Front Of Minor Girls

A man was arrested for stalking and flashing in front of two minor sisters in north Delhi’s Budh Vihar area, police said on Monday.

The incident happened on March 2 and the accused, identified as Sanjay (33), was arrested on Saturday, they said.

According to police, the two minor sisters (aged 8 and 10) were playing outside their house when the accused arrived there and flashed his private parts in front of them.

A day after the incident, the victim's mother approached the police and gave a written complaint and a case was registered under section 354D (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, a senior police officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Guriqbal Singh Sidhu said information was received on Saturday that Sanjay was about to come to Rohini area to meet his friend.

A trap was laid and the accused was arrested, he said, adding the clothes, which the accused was wearing at the time of the offence as captured in a CCTV footage, were recovered along with his two-wheeler.

Further investigation is in progress, the DCP said.