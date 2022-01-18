Delhi Police Arrests One Person Carrying 13 Pistols, 38 Live Cartridges After Cross-firing

The Delhi Police nabbed one person after a brief encounter on Monday late night. The criminal was arrested after an encounter in the outer north area where more than 10 rounds were fired from both sides. According to the Police, the accused was carrying multiple arms and live cartridges.

The Delhi Police, who recently upped their security in view of the upcoming Republic Day celebrations, arrested one carrying 13 pistols. According to DCP Outer North Brijendra Yadav, the accused was found carrying a backpack containing 13 sophisticated pistols. The accused also held 38 live cartridges separately. As per the police, the accused has been identified and further investigation is underway.

“The accused is involved in 17 other cases. He is currently supplying arms to Nandu and Sisodia Gang,” Delhi Police said in a statement. The event hints at a security threat in the national capital as the arms restored from the person seem to be imported ones. The man was caught while smuggling the guns inside the national capital.

IED recovered in Ghazipur Flower Market

In a similar security threat incident, a bomb disposal squad of the National Security Guard (NSG) defused the IED recovered from Ghazipur, just 12 days ahead of Republic Day on Friday. According to reports, the weight of IED was nearly 3 kg. Delhi Police informed about the same to NSG at 11 am while the explosive was defused around 1.30 pm.

According to the sources, during the prelim assessment of the IED, around 1.5 kg of explosive was retrieved. However, the explosive quantity could go up to 3 kg. In the initial probe, the nitrate mix is ​​suspected to be explosive but traces of ammonium nitrate were also found, sources said. The NSG further informed that the IED samples have been collected and the team will then submit a report on the chemical component used to assemble the explosive.

Providing details on the incident, Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said, "Based on the information received, an IED has been recovered". A Delhi Police official further added, "A case is being registered in the Delhi Police Special Cell under provisions of the Explosives Act." According to reports, DCP Pramod Kushwaha is heading the investigation.

