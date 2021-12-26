Delhi Police Arrests Six Women Gang Members Involved In Purchase & Sale Of Newborn Babies

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested six women members of a gang that was involved in the purchase and sale of newborn babies. According to the official information, the accused would offer money to parents from poor financial backgrounds and sell their babies to childless couples for a hefty sum. On December 17, the police conducted a raid based on a tip-off that members of the gang would come near Shamshan Ghat in Delhi's Gandhi Nagar around 3:30 pm to sell an infant.

"The identity of 10 such babies have been established and two babies have been rescued," further added Crime Branch DCP Rajesh Deo.

Case of purchase and sale of newborn babies:

The raid was conducted and three women, with a month-old boy, were arrested from the spot. Three more members of the gang were arrested the next day and one baby girl was rescued, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP Crime) Rajesh Deo said to PTI. During interrogation, the accused revealed that a few of them had come in contact with an in-vitro fertilisation centre and started donating their eggs to be used in the process. In this, they came in contact with several couples who had no children of their own and could not get through the IVF process, the police further mentioned.

The gang would use the opportunity to strike a deal while identifying a pregnant woman from a poor financial background. When the child is born, they keep the child in their custody, the police said. At the same time, the miscreants would identify several possible buyers and distribute the child's photograph through WhatsApp and then sell the child to people who agree to buy, the DCP said. The police have feared that their network is spread in other states as well.

Similar acts witnessed in Maharashtra

Earlier, in November it was reported with a registered offence against three persons for allegedly selling and purchasing a newborn boy for ₹ 1 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane district. Based on a complaint lodged by an NGO, the Dombivili police on Wednesday registered an offence under relevant sections of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, against a couple and a doctor mentioned the PTI report.