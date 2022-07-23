Delhi Police Ban Use Of Sub-conventional Aerial Vehicles Ahead Of Independence Day 2022

Ahead of the Independence day celebrations, the Delhi police on Friday issued an order prohibiting the use of sub-conventional aerial vehicles including UAVs, hot air balloons and quadcopters for the security of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations.

The order issued by the Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana read, "Certain criminal, anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India may pose a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations by the use of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, hang-gliders, UAVs, UASs, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small sized powered aircraft, quadcopters or even by para-jumping from aircraft etc."

Certain criminal, anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India may pose a security threat by the use of sub-conventional aerial platforms, & therefore, they are prohibited in the wake of Independence Day Celebrations.

Stating the reason for the security threat in the issued order, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana prohibited the flying of sub-conventional aerial vehicles over the jurisdiction of the NCT of Delhi on the occasion of Independence Day 2022, by exercising the power under Section 144 of CrPC. Notably, the order which comes into force on Friday, July 22, will continue to remain in force till August 16 or unless it is withdrawn earlier in the national capital.

"This order shall come into force with effect from 22.07.2022 and shall remain in force for a period of 26 days up to 16.08.2022 (both days inclusive) unless withdrawn earlier," the Delhi Police order stated.

In addition to this, the order further states that using sub-conventional aerial vehicles in the national capital will be punishable under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

It is pertinent to mention that a similar order from the Delhi Police was issued pertaining to the ban on the use of aerial vehicles over Delhi ahead of Independence Day last year. Balaji Srivastava, who was the commissioner of the Delhi Police at the time, had banned aerial vehicle use over Delhi for 32 days before Independence Day 2021, from July 15 to August 16. Generally, around Independence day, steps like this are taken by the police and the administration keeping the security threat in view.

(Image: PTI/Unsplash)