Delhi Police Begins Inquiry on Personnel Posing For Pics With Murder Accused Sushil Kumar

The Delhi Police personnel on Friday came under scanner after they were seen posing and clicking pictures with Olympian Sushil Kumar who is currently in judicial custody in connection to the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl case leading to the death of 23-year-old wrestler Sagar Dhankar. On June 25, Sushil Kumar was transferred to Tihar jail from Mandoli in the presence of Delhi Police's Special Cell team and the Third Battalion of Delhi Armed Police, however, some police officials were seen taking selfies with him. Notably, a Delhi Court on Friday extended wrestler Sushil Kumar's judicial custody for another 14 days.

Delhi Police starts probe against its personnel over photo session with Sushil Kumar

Going by the PTI reports which quoted a senior police officer informed that a 'suo moto' inquiry has been initiated against the personnel involved in the photo session incident. "A suo motu inquiry has been initiated into the matter and based on its outcome, further course of action will be taken," a senior police officer said.

"Usually, in cases of undertrial prisoners who are deemed high-risk, a dedicated team of personnel from the third battalion videography the procedure, and it is also used for academic purposes. The staff is provided with a handicam," the police officer said.

On Friday also, personnel were deployed to videograph the procedure. But a few employees among them were seen clicking pictures and selfies with their mobile phones. This was not a professional attitude and an inquiry is underway to ascertain the fact of the matter, the officer added.

Sagar Rana murder case

According to sources, on the intervening night of May 4-5, a quarrel had broken between wrestlers at Chhatrasal Stadium which quickly escalated after someone from the group fired shots. The injured wrestlers had to be rushed to the Trauma Centre, Civil Lines, where one of the wrestlers, former junior national champion Sagar Rana succumbed to his injuries. Days later, 24-year-old Prince Dalal from Jhajjar, Haryana was arrested in the case with double-barrel-loaded guns. Another accused in the firing, Sonu Mahal is touted to be a close associate of gangster Kala Jathedi. Sushil Kumar was also named in the crime and the authorities had formed several teams to nab him. However, Kumar denied his involvement and asserted that those involved were not his wrestlers.

(Image Credits: RepublicWorld)