Delhi Police Files FIR Against Greta Thunberg For 'provocative Tweets' On Farmers' Protest

In a massive crackdown against the anti-farm Law global campaign stirred by Swedish Climate activist Greta Thunberg, sources report that Delhi police have filed a case against Thunberg for her alleged provocative tweets under sections 120 B, 153 A of IT act. Thunberg has shared an 'updated toolkit' by the AskIndiaWhy campaign which aims to get global attention on the ongoing farmers' protest urging people to 'participate in farmers' march', 'tweet at PMO and Agriculture minister Narendra Tomar's twitter handles', 'protest near embassies' etc. Thunberg - who has been vocal against climate issues - has now put her weight behind this campaign asking people on Twitter to 'help people on the ground'.

Here’s an updated toolkit by people on the ground in India if you want to help. (They removed their previous document as it was outdated.)#StandWithFarmers #FarmersProtesthttps://t.co/ZGEcMwHUNL — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 3, 2021

Thunberg had previously shared a toolkit titled 'Global Farmers Strike- First Wave', which seems to have been in circulation since early January. It had encouraged people to organise solidarity protests either at or near Indian Embassies, local government offices or offices of various multinational Adani and Ambani companies. It also urged people to participate in the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day - which had ended in violence.

The updated 'toolkit' claimed that "India has a long history of human rights violations, violence, and a cruel indifference for its most vulnerable citizens." and states that, "It is paramount to put international pressure on India’s Government." It also removes the Republic Day plan from the AskIndiaWhy's 'prior actions'. The updated toolkit asks people to tweet at PMO & Tomar, call or email govt representatives, sign online petitions and on-ground action near the closest Indian Embassy, Media House, or your local Govt. office on 13th/14th February 2021.

Twitter war over farmers' protest

The Twitter war over farmers' protest began when US pop star Rihanna asked 'why aren't we talking about this?', sharing a CNN article on internet shutdown across farmer protest sites across Delhi. Immediately, several international celebrities like Greta Thunberg, Canadian Youtuber Lilly Singh, Mia Khalifa, Hasan Minhaj, US Vice-Prez Kamala Harris' niece - Meena Harris threw their support to the farmers' protest- bashing the Centre. In protest, several Indian celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Kangana Ranaut, and almost the entire Indian cricket team hit back against 'interference into India's internal matters' urging India to stand together to solve its issues.

The MEA said some "vested interest groups" are trying to enforce their agenda on the protests and that a very small section of farmers in parts of the country have some reservations about the farm reforms which were passed by the Parliament after a full debate and discussion. "Before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that the facts be ascertained, and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be undertaken," the MEA said. Moreover, several politicians across parties like Rahul Gandhi and J P Nadda too maintained that India's farmer protests were 'internal to the nation'. Protests continue for 71 days at Tikri, Ghazipur, and Singhu borders as Centre-farmer talks remained stalled, while the three laws have been stayed by Supreme Court.

