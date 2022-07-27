Delhi Police Bust Interstate Gang Of Cyber Fraudsters Who Allegedly Duped People Of ₹12Cr

In a major crackdown against cybercrime, the Cyber Cell unit of Delhi Police has busted a racket of cheats for allegedly duping several people on the pretext of facilitating insurance policies. According to a statement issued by the police, the operation was carried out by the IFSO Unit, Special Cell who arrested two people, both residents of Ghaziabad, and further recovered several items linked to the crime.

The accused have been identified as Aryan Nayak and Shyam Sunder Kumar. The police have also recovered two mobile phones, 25 debit/credit cards, 1 Tata Nexon, two properties purchased from proceeds of crime, and eight cheque books of various bank accounts.

Notably, the matter came to light after a complaint was filed at the IFSO, Special Cell wherein the complainant had alleged that he was cheated by some unknown group of people to the tune of Rs 2.80 crore over the period of 7-8 yrs on the pretext of insurance policies and getting back the money stuck in the insurance policies. Following this, a case was registered at the PS Special Cell in Delhi, and an investigation was initiated.

Investigation reveals transactions worth crores

After an investigation was launched, the police carried out an exhaustive exercise of identifying the money trail, and digital footprints were undertaken following which it was found that about 30 bank accounts were used to dupe the complainant.

Furthermore, after analysing the money trail and the electronic records, it was found that the racket is spread across many states and operates in many tiers. Also, the alleged bank accounts showed transactions of more than 12 crore rupees and more than 500 victims have been duped by the racket.

Divulging details about the operation, the statement added that the accused persons had used fake SIM cards for tele-calling and fake accounts for receiving money and money laundering. Through the extensive financial trial and technical analysis, the accused persons were found to be operating in the area of Dunduhera and Crossing republic Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.

A trap was later laid down for nabbing the accused and the two persons were apprehended near the Aditya High Street building, near Lal Quan in Ghaziabad. They confessed their crime during interrogation and further disclosed that they were engaged in it since 2014.

