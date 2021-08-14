Delhi Police Busts Arms-supplying Syndicate; Nabs Two Dreaded Arms Suppliers

The Delhi Police has begun its crackdown to eradicate illegal arms suppliers. In a recent development, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested two wanted gangsters cum arms suppliers who had been supplying arms for 20 years.

Pramod Kushwaha, DCP Special Cell said that arms suppliers Khilafat Ali and Tanman Singh were arrested from Meerut and Madhya Pradesh following a tip-off.

"Both were earlier booked under Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), and the two are wanted gangsters. Now they had been supplying arms. Both were carrying a reward of Rs 50,000," said Kushwaha.

The official said that Khilafat Ali is the kingpin of the syndicate and Tanman Singh is a manufacturer cum supplier of arms and ammunition.

DCP said that a team comprising Inspector Shiv Kumar, Karamvir Singh, Pawan Kumar and Jitender Singh led by ACP Attar Singh has got the tip-off. They had been working to bust arm suppliers for a long time so as to curb arms trafficking rackets in the national capital.

The official said that a case has been registered under MCOCA by the special cell in view of constant activities of illegal supply of firearms in Delhi NCR and adjoining states by members of the syndicate.

The team got a tip-off that Khilafat Ali was hiding in Kithore village in Meerut. A team was sent and Ali was held following a trap. He was interrogated in which he broke down and revealed the location of Tanman Singh who was in MP.

Khilafat Ali is the kingpin of this interstate illegal firearms syndicate that is spread over five states including Delhi. Khilafat Ali with the help of other members of his syndicate had been procuring illegal firearms from arms manufacturers of MP including Tanman Singh and Bachan Singh, and further supplying the same in Delhi-NCR for the last 20 years.

Tanman Singh is an active member of the said arms syndicate. He is an expert manufacturer and main supplier of firearms to other members. He has been supplying arms for 20 years.