Delhi Police Busts Gang Committing Cyber Fraud; Over ₹75 Lakh Recovered; 4 Arrested

In a major breakthrough, the cyber crime department of the Delhi Police has busted an interstate gang of cyber fraud and arrested four people in connection to the case where they cheated people on the pretext of online loans. As per the Delhi Pollice, the gang used to deal in cryptocurrency and had learned all the tactics from YouTube.

Also, they were in contact with Chinese nationals through Telegram who were also a part of the same cyber fraud. The arrested accused have been identified as Deepak Patwa (23), Dev Kishan (32), Suresh Singh (45), and Sunil Kumar Khatik (34). While Deepak, Dev, and Suresh come from Chittorgarh, Rajasthan, Sunil is a resident of Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh.

In addition to that, the police have also recovered 16 ATM cards, seven mobile phones, and 27 SIM cards that were used in the entire crime. Following that, they also seized a dongle, laptop, tablet, six cheque books, one BMW car, and five passbooks along with cash of Rs 20,000 from their possession.

The case was being handled by the team of SHO Ajay Dalal. He found that one of the arrested accused had a direct connection with China. After scrutinising the bank account of the accused, Dalal found that transaction of cheated money of Rs 75,000 within 2 days which he used to convert into cryptocurrency.

The gang used to receive money through UPI and then would convert it into cryptocurrency: Delhi Police

The accused persons were immediately taken into custody and were interrogated extensively which revealed more details about the gang. They disclosed that they got the idea of cheating from YouTube videos after which they came in contact with some Chinese nationals who used to cheat innocent people in the name of providing convenient online loans. Firstly, they would receive the cheated money in different bank accounts through UPI and then would get it converted into cryptocurrency by purchasing USDT on a crypto exchange.

One among them, Deepak Patwa also used to receive a commission in cryptocurrency which he redeem into his account and through hawala. Further while investigating, the police came to know that the IP address of the alleged WhatsApp number belonged to China, and Deepak would translate the message into Hindi with the help of Google Translator and vice-versa.

While an investigation is presently underway, more victims of the accused persons are being identified.

Delhi Police conducted an extensive investigation after receiving a complaint

Notably, the matter to light after a victim of the fraud, Mohd Nadeem Saifi reached out to the police and filed a complaint at the Cyber Police Station Rohini alleging that he was cheated of Rs 40,000. In his complaint, he said that he received a text message on his phone that "LIGHT your applied loan is approved, you can choose loan limit ranged from Rs 2,00,000/-, please login App..." Following the link, he uploaded some basic details and soon received a WhatsApp call from an international number where he was asked to deposit 5% of the loan amount in advance, as per company rule which will be refunded later.

After depositing a total of Rs 40,000 in three transactions, he stopped responding on WhatsApp. Later, during investigations, it was found that the money has been transferred into bank accounts at Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh. The police made more digging and learned that over Rs 75 lakh was transferred into the alleged account within two days and cryptocurrency was being purchased on various platforms from the cheated money.

After carrying out some technical surveillance, they found that the accused were operating from the area of Chittorgarh, Rajasthan following which raids were conducted and they were arrested.

