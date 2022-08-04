Delhi Police Busts Illegal Firearms Syndicate; Arrests Supplier With Arms & Ammunitions

Ahead of India's 75th Independence Day celebrations in the national capital, the Delhi Police has busted a major interstate illegal firearms syndicate and arrested a notorious arms supplier at the Faridabad road near the turning leading to Aali village in Delhi. The arrest was carried out on Tuesday during which the police also recovered around 12 pistols and live cartridges from his possession and further took him under custody.

The man has been identified as Dhruv, also known as Pappi, who is a resident of Rajasthan and was involved in sourcing arms and ammunitions from Madhya Pradesh and supplying it to Delhi NCR, Punjab, Haryana, and parts of Uttar Pradesh for the past three years.

In a statement issued by the police, it said that 12 good-quality pistols including 10 semi-automatic pistols with 10 live cartridges and two single-shot pistols with two live cartridges were recovered from a bag with the accused.

A case has been registered against him under Section 25(8) of the Arms (Amendment) Act, 2019 and he is presently being interrogated by the police who have also found the history of the supplier being involved in many other cases against him including dacoity at gunpoint and one of arms trafficking pertaining to various police stations in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

Notably, the operation was carried out by a Special Cell of Delhi Police where inspector Ishwar Singh and Inspector Satwinder under the supervision of ACP Attar Singh busted the massive racket.

Arms supplier reveals details of the illegal firearms syndicate

The supplier was interrogated by the police during which he disclosed that the had received the consignment of recovered pistols and cartridges from a notorious arms manufacturer-cum-supplier of Khargone district in Madhya Pradesh.

He also admitted that he has been indulging in the supply of illegal firearms and ammunition in Delhi NCR, Punjab, Haryana, and UP West for the last three years and has supplied more than 400 firearms in Delhi NCR in that period. Dhruv aka Pappi also confessed that he was previously arrested in five cases including four of dacoity and one of arms smuggling in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

While the police continue to interrogate him, further efforts are still underway to trace and arrest the other members of the arms syndicate including the source of supply in the case.

(Image: @CellDelhi/Twitter)