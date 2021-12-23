Delhi Police Busts International Fake Indian Currency Syndicate; Two Suppliers Arrested

In a crackdown on fake currency racket, two suppliers in the international syndicate of Circulation of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) were arrested in the national capital on December 23. Sources have informed that fake notes worth Rs 8 crores being routed in India from Bangladesh was recovered by authorities. "Both have supplied fake notes worth Rs 8 crores in Delhi in the last two years," DCP Special Cell-Delhi Jasmeet Singh told ANI.

Further, the Delhi Police informed that perpetrators were residing in the national capital for over two years and had channelled the fake currency notes for various unlawful purposes. The investigation is underway to unearth the syndicate. "The two accused had hatched a criminal conspiracy for procuring and circulating fake Indian currency notes to use the same as genuine Indian currency for unlawful gains," Singh added.

NIA Special Court in Kolkata jails 2 for smuggling fake Indian currency notes

In another incident, a special NIA court in Kolkata on Wednesday jailed two persons for smuggling fake Indian currency notes. Santosh Mondal, 25, and Pintu Mondal, 20, of West Bengal's Malda district were sentenced to five years and six months of rigorous imprisonment by the court, an official of the premier investigation agency said. They have also been fined Rs 40,000, the NIA official said.

The case was originally registered in January 2018 in Malda. The NIA took up the investigation after re-registering the case following the seizure of fake Indian currency notes having a face value of Rs 4,62,000 in the denomination of Rs 2,000 from Santosh, the official said.

Image: ANI