Delhi Police Busts Two Fake Call Centres, 57 Held

The Delhi Police has busted two fake call centres in separate cases from different parts of the national capital and arrested 57 people, officials said on Monday.

In the first incident, police nabbed 46 women and seven men in Rohini area.

On Monday, a tip-off was received regarding a fake call centre running at Pooth Kalan village. Police conducted raid on the premises and nabbed 26 women and two men who were found indulging in illegal activities to defraud people on the pretext of offering them mobile phones on cheap rates, a senior police officer said.

The accused used to give lucrative scheme of mobile and other articles in a combo pack of just Rs 4,500 to the people. They collected the mobile series of other states with the help of internet and made the calls to several people across the country, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said.

They would tell the prospective targets that their number has been selected for mobile phone and the offer is valid for that day only. According to the offer, which the people were required to avail on the same day, the targets could get a mobile phone with a market value of around Rs 18,000 by paying only Rs 4,500, police said.

To make it appear as an authentic deal to the customers, they used India Post as logistics service provider and cash on delivery offer, but instead of sending mobile phones, they sent cheap wallets, belt, soaps etc. in the parcel, police said.

Another raid was conducted at Mangeram Park and 20 women and seven men, including two owners, were nabbed. The accused revealed that they have duped many people from different states, they said.

In other incident, police busted a fake call centre in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar area which was duping people on the pretext of offering jobs in multi-national companies, and arrested four people, officials said.

The accused were identified as Praveen Garg (29), a resident of Jahangir Puri, Sunil Chauhan (30) and Vikas (22), both residents of Burari, and Vipin (30), a resident of Kirari, they said.

A complaint regarding cyber fraud was received in which the complainant stated that after seeing an advertisement, he applied for a job and contacted the phone number which was provided there. He was charged over Rs 23,000 on different pretexts and the alleged callers stopped answering his calls later.

During investigation, raids were conducted at Adarsh Nagar and police nabbed four people, they said.

Twenty women attendants were also hired by the accused for tele-calling through which they cheated the unemployed youth, police said.

Over Rs 1 lakh, 32 mobile phones, 28 debit cards were among other things recovered from their possession, they added.

