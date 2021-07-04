Delhi Police Commissioner Affirms 'visibility & Accessibility Key To Capital's Policing'

Delhi police Commissioner Balaji Srivastava, held his first crime review and COVID meeting after assuming charge. He also took stock of the situation on the ground to trace the priorities before field functionaries in the run-up to Independence Day. Visibility and accessibility are the key mantras of the national capital police said Commissioner Srivastava.

First Covid & Crime review meeting

Delhi police Commissioner Balaji Srivastava held his first crime review and COVID meeting after assuming charge to take stock of the situation on the ground to trace the priorities before field functionaries in the run-up to Independence Day. On Saturday, July 3, Delhi Police Commisioner, Srivastava said, that Visibility and accessibility are the key mantras of the national capital police. All the DCPs of the districts, Joint CP/Ranges, additional DCPs attended the crime review meeting via Video conference. Special Commissioner joined the meeting at ‘Vimarsh Conference Hall ' at the Delhi police Headquarters.

Srivastava told the officials that “Be visible and accessible. Visibility and accessibility are key mantras of policing in the national Capital. Let notoriety get a taste of the law. The rule of law has to be enforced in letter and in spirit”.

"Visibility & Accessibility key to capital's policing," @CPDelhi Sh Balaji Srivastava told district DCsP while chairing first #covid & crime review after taking over. Dominate the streets to make it safe for citizens, he said, also stressing on anti-terror preparedness for I-Day. pic.twitter.com/WRn29mIomm — #DilKiPolice Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) July 3, 2021

Preparations for Independence Day

Since Independence day is coming soon, Delhi Police Commissioner advised all district DCPs to focus on anti-terror measures which included tenants and domestic help verification, checking of hotels, checking of cyber cafes and second-hand car dealers, etc. Further, he also directed them to restart the ‘eyes and ear’ scheme for suspicious activities and collecting information. Even in this pandemic, given the possible third wave, Srivastava told the officials to focus on their work and not to let their guard down and confirm that all the steps are taken to implement COVID directions in different public spaces and directed Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to implement those guidelines. Due to crowds surging up day by day in the prominent markets in the city, Srivastava directed the officials to seek proactive involvement of the stakeholders and to implement DDMA guidelines.He also appreciated the launch of the “Jan Sunwai”, public grievance redressal interface at all police stations. Srivastava also asked DCPs to look over the functioning of the Integrated Complaint Monitoring System (ICMS) to register grievances offline or online.