Delhi Police commissioner appreciates DCP for initiative to develop team spirit

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana appreciated DCP (Railways) Harendra Kumar Singh for his innovative initiative and professional commitment to develop team spirit and work for the welfare of subordinate officers.

Asthana wrote a letter to the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) on Wednesday.

"I have been informed that data containing birthdays of police personnel, their spouses and children including the anniversary of the employee have been maintained in the Railway Unit. And accordingly wishes are conveyed to the police personnel and their families,” Asthana said in his letter.

"The police personnel and officers are also allowed duty rests on these days so as to allow them take a break from strenuous duties and spend some quality time with their family," the letter said.

Such steps not only rejuvenate personnel but also inculcate great sense of belongingness toward the organisation and the unit for being a part of their personal life, it said.

It is also learnt that the DCP himself makes calls to police personnel on these important events thereby further strengthening the emotional connect between the supervisory and the subordinate ranks, the letter stated.

"I take this opportunity to place on record my appreciation for the innovative initiative and professional commitment displayed to develop team spirit and work for the welfare of your subordinate officers,” Asthana said in his letter "I am sure you will continue working with the same zeal, commitment and enthusiasm in the future. I also wish the very best to you and your family," he said. PTI NIT NIT ANB ANB

