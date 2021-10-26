Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana spoke to Republic Media Network in an exclusive interview and explained the security arrangements made in the national capital ahead of Diwali. Asthana has assured that Delhi Police is completely prepared to handle the situation during the festive season and also informed that the police force has been preparing for the last two months considering the scale and organisation of an event of this magnitude.

"Since last two months we are preparing ourselves keeping in mind large number of people who visit the market areas to purchase things," said Rakesh Asthana

Delhi Police puts anti-terrorism measures in place ahead of Diwali

Moreover, he also remarked that the Delhi Police's anti-terrorism measures are also in place. The Delhi Police has therefore instructed its personnel to patrol the areas during the peak hours in view of the threats. Additional anti-terrorism measures by the national capital's police force include checking of guest house premises, market places and conducting mock drills.

"We've also taken the market welfare associations into confidence and we have issued guidelines and SOPs to them so that ths festive season passes off peacefully," Asthana added

Rakesh Asthana on new faces in Delhi Police

Asthana affirmed that the officers and the other police personnel work like a team. The Delhi Police Commissioner has exuded confidence that officers who have been posted recently will perform their duties well. With new faces in the force, the Delhi Police chief has hoped for better coordination, management and effective implementation of law.

Delhi Police chief on Pakistan terror module

Speaking about the recent arrest of Pakistani national, Mohammed Ashraf Ali, the Delhi Police Commissioner remarked that Ali was in India for a very long time. In addition, Asthana acknowledged that Ashraf Ali was involved in some terrorist activities in the past. He was also planning to destabilise the situation in the country, Rakesh Asthana added.