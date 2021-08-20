Delhi Police Commissioner's 'Open House' Session Strikes A Chord With Personnel

Newly-appointed Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana is making plenty of efforts to reach out to the Delhi Police personnel. In a first, Asthana held an ‘Open House’ session on Friday for the personnel to communicate directly with him and address the issues.

The session was conducted in the Delhi Police headquarters out in his chambers and was also attended by Romil Baniya, Additional CP, CP Secretariat, Deepak Purohit, Additional CP/GA and M.I. Haider, DCP/Establishment.

In the meeting, more than 40 personnel were present, from the ranks of the Constables to ACP. The meeting aimed to decentralise the channel of communication and to understand the issues faced by them. As per a press statement released by the Delhi Police, the commissioner personally heard the problems of the police workforce. The personnel opened up about their grievances and talked about a range of issues, including increments, promotions, quarter allotment etc.

In a major step for staff welfare @CPDelhi Shri Rakesh Asthana today began Open House, heard out grievances of #DelhiPolice personnel & instructed for redressal. 40 personnel of all ranks met him in chamber. "An emotional moment to sit in front of @CPDelhi", described a policeman pic.twitter.com/guHzvVn4dQ — #DilKiPolice Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) August 20, 2021

"Delhi Police Commissioner Asthana personally heard their grievances, which mostly related to issues of transfers, promotions, medical issues, increments, quarter allotment etc. The grievances were attended to and necessary instructions were issued," read the press statement.

"It may be recalled here that in his first interaction as CP, with the rank and file of Delhi Police, Rakesh Asthana had announced to hold an open house every Friday to personally hear and sort out the problems of the staff. Any police person with an unresolved grievance can appear and share his or her problem with the CP, Delhi. The Open House will also act as a feedback mechanism on the issues faced by members of the service," it said.



The session ended on a good note. The staffers were elated by the initiative of the ‘Open House’ as this gave them a platform to reach out to seniors about the issues being faced by them. For many of the staff members, it was their first time they directly connected with the CP of Delhi, face to face across the table. Appreciating the initiative some also informed that they were meeting the CP for the first time in such a manner in their entire service.



Image: @DelhiPolice/Twitter