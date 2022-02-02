Delhi Police Compares 2016 JNU Sedition Case To Delhi Riots; Presents Umar Khalid's Chats

In a significant development, the Delhi Police on Wednesday drew parallels between the JNU sedition case and the Northeast Delhi riots case, saying that prime-accused, Umar Khalid, had "learnt from his mistakes" in 2016. Opposing his bail plea before a Delhi Court, the prosecutor asserted that none of the protest sites were organic, and people were imported to the area to fuel the violence after there was no local support.

Comparing the 2016 JNU sedition case with the Delhi riots, the police said, "What Khalid learned from 2016, he didn't repeat in Delhi riots. Sharjeel Imam was the new Umar Khalid (hence he made the same mistakes)." Citing Umar Khalid's chats before the Delhi court, the SPP highlighted that the accused had spoken about 'spilling blood' at a secret meeting.

'Blood needs to be spilt': Umar Khalid

Highlighting Khalid's remarks to Gul (Gulfisha), Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad said, “Sarkar musalmano ke khilaaf hai, bhashan se kaam nahi chalega, khoon bahana padega (The government is against Muslims, only speeches would not help, blood needs to be spilt)".

The prosecutor also showed various WhatsApp chats and referred to the statement of a witness wherein the meeting of January 23 is alluded to. The police stated that locals kept opposing the violence but Khalid and other conspirators ignored the danger to their lives.

SPP Prasad read a message of the local which said, "Iss Haadse ko hone diya gaya, humari jaan ko khatre mein daala gaya (this incident was allowed to happen, putting our lives at risk)".

"Ladies ko ikkatha kiya gaya, unko laathi, dande, mirchi powder ko ikkathe karne ko kaha gaya (The women were organised together and told to gather sticks and chilli power)", Prasad further said, citing the statement of the protected witness.

Delhi riots 2020

On 23 February 2020, clashes broke out between CAA supporters and anti-CAA protesters in northeast Delhi and continued over the next two days resulting in the death of 53 persons and the injury of more than 200 others. The Delhi police have filed over 111 FIRs, naming 650 people persons as accused including prominent anti-CAA protesters- Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid, 'United Against Hate' chief Khalid Saifi, Congress ex-councillor Ishrat Jahan, ex-AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, RJD youth wing’s Meeran Haider, Pinjda Tod activists Gulfisha Fatima, Safoora Zargar, Natasha Narwal, and Devangana Kalita. They have been charged under the UAPA and several sections of the IPC including rioting, murder, and criminal conspiracy.