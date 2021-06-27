Delhi Police Crime Branch Nabs Car Mechanic-turned Drug Peddler; Seize Rs 75L Worth Heroin

The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police has busted an interstate drug racket and has arrested a peddler of Bareilly. Chinmoy Biswal, DCP Crime said that the accused Mohammed Ishaq was held by a team of Inspector Ram Manohar following a tip-off. "Heroin worth Rs 75 lakh was seized from his possession," he added.

"One Tarbez, a Delhi-based drug receiver was recently arrested by Narcotic Cell of the Crime Branch. They had been supplying drugs in the entire NCR region for a long time. Our team had been working on them and finally, this gang has been busted," said Chinmoy Biswal.

The official said that in order to tackle and bust the drug menace in Delhi having an interstate supply chain, especially from Bareilly. He further informed that the team of Delhi Police Narcotics Cell and Delhi Police Crime Branch had been continuously developing information. The hard work of the police team paid dividends and SI Abdul Barkat posted at Narcotics Cell got secret information about the accused, the official added.

The police team laid a trap near District park, Nandnagri, Delhi where the drug supplier Mohammed Ishaq had to come to deliver the consignment of a drug. Following the trap, he was held. "He was a car mechanic who for the easy money started supplying drugs. He never travelled by his own vehicle due to fear of being caught. He always travelled by bus. He even never revealed his real name to his clients," said Chinmoy Biswal.

