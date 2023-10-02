Delhi Police crime branch nabs Gogi gang's sharpshooter, recovers pistol & live cartridges

The Delhi Police Crime Branch on Monday, October 2, arrested a sharpshooter associated with Dinesh Karala-Yogesh Tunda's Gogi gang and recovered one pistol along with two live cartridges, said officials.

The police said that the accused, identified as Ashru alias Lalu (23), has been arrested by the Crime Branch in an attempt to murder case under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 307 and 34, and sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act. He was absconding since the registration of the case in Delhi's Budh Vihar Police Station.

The accused was earlier arrested in another attempt to murder case under sections 307, 34 of IPC and 25, 54, and 59 of the Arms Act at Alipur Police Station in Delhi. After securing bail in this case, he did not appear before the authorities. Later, a Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) was issued against the accused.

How was the Gogi-gang sharpshooter arrested?

The Delhi Police collected local inputs from the hideouts of Ashru, working in the Gogi-Dinesh Karala-Yogesh Tunda gang. A series of secret information was received by Head Constable Ashok that the absconding accused Ashru is hiding in the area of Dehradun, Uttarakhand. During the initial probe, his specific location was trapped.

A team led by Inspector Sandeep Tushir comprising Sub-Inspectors Sanjeev Gupta, Yogesh Dahiya, Satender Dahiya, ASI Parveer, Head Constables Pradeep, and Ashok under the close supervision of ACP Narender Singh was constituted by DCP Sanjay Bhatiya to catch the accused. Accordingly, a trap was laid and the accused was apprehended.

Know the Gogi-gang sharpshooter

The accused Ashru, a resident of Mange Ram Park in Delhi, has studied up to the ninth standard only. He serves as the sharpshooter in the notorious Gogi gang. Ashru's elder brother Nasru, is also an active member of the gang. In the year 2019, to extort Rs 50 lakh from a businessman based in Alipur village at the behest of gangsters Dinesh Karala and Yogesh Tunda, he along with his two associates Anurag and Aakash fired five rounds upon the victim.