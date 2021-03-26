Delhi Police Crime Branch Takes Over Phone-tapping Case; Gehlot's OSD Named As Accused

The Delhi Police Crime Branch on Friday took over the case filed by Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat over the phone-tapping scandal in Rajasthan. Originally, the Tughlaq Road Police Station had registered an FIR against Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's OSD Lokesh Sharma and other persons based on Shekhawat's complaint received a week ago. The controversy came to the fore on March 15 when the Rajasthan government in a written response to a BJP MLA admitted having intercepted the phone numbers of political leaders.

As per the reply, “In the interest of public safety or public order or to prevent encouragement of a crime that risks public safety or public order, telephones are intercepted after approval by a competent officer under the provisions of section 5(2) of The Indian Telegraph Act 1885 and section 419 (A) of The Indian Telegraph (Amendment) Rules 2007 as well as section 69 of the Information Technology Act 2000. Telephone interception has been done by Rajasthan Police under the above provision and only after obtaining permission from the competent officer.” As per Delhi Police sources, over 3000 phones of Gehlot's opponents were tapped in the last one year. READ | Rathore slams Gehlot govt on rapes, Rajasthan phone tapping; coins 'Rahul Gandhi eye test'

After BJP MLAs demanded a CBI probe into the matter and Ashok Gehlot's resignation, the Rajasthan CM sought to blame for tapping the phone number of key leaders. Writing on Twitter, he asserted, "There are laws for telephone interception and telephones are intercepted only under the provisions of these laws. Telephones are intercepted after approval of the competent authority under the provisions of Indian Telegraph Act 1885, Indian Telegraph (Amendment) Rules-2007 and IT Act 2000. The government does not interfere in it at all".

Here is the FIR:

The Rajasthan phone-tapping scandal

In July 2020, the Congress government in Rajasthan plunged into a crisis after the then Deputy CM Sachin Pilot with a group of supporting MLAs flew to Delhi. Even as Congress accused BJP of horsetrading, two audio recordings surfaced in which MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and another person Sanjay Jain are purportedly heard talking about a conspiracy to topple the government. Subsequently, the Sonia Gandhi-led party submitted a complaint to Rajasthan Police's Special Operations Group for registration of an FIR in the matter.

While Jain was arrested by the SOG, both Sharma and Shekhawat denied that the voice in the tape is theirs. In a bid to assert its dominance, the Gehlot camp managed to secure the suspension of MLAs Bhanwarlal Sharma and Vishvendra Singh for being involved in this plot. After the internal bickering came to an end on August 10 as Congress agreed to address the concerns of his camp by forming a three-member committee, there was no visible progress in this case. Moreover, the party revoked the suspension of Sharma and Singh thereafter.

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.