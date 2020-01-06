Delhi Police Crime Branch To Investigate JNU Attack; Fact-finding Team To Probe Separately

A day after the violence ensued in Delhi's JNU campus, Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa, on Monday, briefed the media saying that the Crime branch will be investigating the incident. He stated that the police received a call at 5 PM about a scuffle between students and they responded immediately. The scuffle which was on the JNU registration had been ongoing for the past few days, he added. Narrating the sequence of events, he said that the Delhi police which could be deployed only in the Admin block could not enter the area of the scuffle which was mainly in the hostels.

Crime Branch to investigate: Police

"Yesterday around 5 PM, Delhi police received a call that there is a scuffle between JNU students. Delhi police responded at the same time. An FIR has been registered in this case. The crime branch will investigate the case," he said.

Moreover, he revealed that JNU administration allowed them to enter the campus after 7:30 PM and conducted a flag march, taking the situation under control. He added, " CCTV footage is being collected and Crime Branch will investigate headed by a DCP rank who has already found vital clues. 34 were injured and have been discharged from the hospital. Delhi police have constituted a fact-finding committee under the chairmanship of the Joint CP (Western range) Shalini Singh."

Delhi police file first report

Earlier on Sunday, stating the hand of 'outsiders in masks', Delhi police said that the scuffle between the Left-wing and Right-wing students escalated post-Sunday noon. They added that 'masked outsiders' entered hostel at 5 PM and attacked students, faculty and damaged property. On being called by the JNU administration at 6:30 PM, Delhi police entered the campus, held a flag march and has talked to several students inside. Perpetrators are yet to be identified.

ABVP and JNUSU blame each other

Both student bodies have claimed that the other student wing had attacked the students using iron rods, by entering hostels with the aide of 'masked mob'. 34 students and faculty members were admitted to AIIMS hospital - including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh who has been grievously injured. The tussle between the students was due to disagreement over student registration for the Winter course, as stated by JNU administration.

