Delhi Police Deploys Women Personnel In Central Districts Beats

The Delhi Police has deployed women personnel in earmarked beats and divisions for the first time of every police station in the Central district to curb crime and ensure the safety of citizens. This new initiative by the Delhi Police will also help in bringing women personnel to the forefront of traditional policing roles. The officials said on Friday that for this purpose, Prashakti Beat Staff and Veera Squad comprising women staff have been constituted.

The traditional policing roles like crime prevention and detection were predominantly male officer-dominated roles, however, the latest developments will see increased participation of women officers at every level. Prashakti Beat Staff and Veera Squad will be deployed for intensive patrolling duty in sensitive areas and will be responsible to control street crime and crime against women and children. The officials said that women officers will also take over hardcore criminal cases. They will undertake patrolling on Emergency Response Vehicles (ERVs), motorcycles and scooters. Earlier, women officers were deployed mainly for sensitisation of women and children and for tackling crimes against women. The officials wanted make a change, and have senior women detectives and officers who work under equally dangerous situations as their male counterparts.

The Pink Booth initiative to help wom en file complaints

Apart from including women in the most dangerous situations of policing, the officials also said that they will be introducing a 'Pink Booth' which will be run by women officers. The booth will be located at the Karol Bagh police station and will help citizens with their problems. This booth will give immediate assistance to women and will assist them in legal and criminal matters of all kinds. Their complaints will be carefully heard. The officials said that the booth is an attempt to provide safe space to women who might hesitate to visit other police stations due to multiple reasons and a first of such booth was placed in Karol Bagh due to the busy nature of the market. The purpose of the pink booth is to sensitise citizens about the trends of crime and obtain their feedback. The booth will also motivate young women and girls to report crimes around them.

(With PTI inputs)