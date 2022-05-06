Delhi Police Detains 3 Punjab Cops Who Went To Arrest BJP Leader Tajinder Bagga: Sources

In a big development, sources told Republic TV that three personnel of the Punjab Police who went to arrest Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga were detained by the Delhi Police on Friday. This reportedly includes Punjab Police DSP (Investigation) HS Sandhu, ASI Gurpratap Singh and Constable Rajbir Singh. Earlier, BJP leader Kapil Mishra revealed that the Delhi Police registered a case against the Punjab Police under Sections 34, 295, 342, 365, 392 and 452 of the IPC for illegally abducting Bagga.

Meanwhile, the Haryana Police stopped the Punjab Police party, which was taking the BJP leader to Mohali, on the Karnal-Kurukshetra Highway. In this context, the SAS Nagar SSP wrote to his Kurukshetra counterpart alleging that this amounted to illegal detention and interference in the administration of the criminal justice system. He called for the release of the police party along with Bagga so that the latter can be produced before a court in Mohali in time as per the law.

Tajinder Bagga taken into custody

Earlier in the day, Tajinder Bagga was arrested by Punjab Police from his home in Janakpuri, Delhi in connection with an FIR registered on April 1. Bagga is currently the Delhi BJP spokesperson and the national secretary of BJYM and had unsuccessfully contested the 2020 Delhi Assembly election from Hari Nagar. In his complaint, AAP leader Sunny Singh Ahluwalia accused him of criminal intimidation to cause violence by making provocative, false, communal and inflammatory statements through his media interviews and Twitter. The investigation is being done by an SIT of SAS Nagar Police.

Bagga was booked under Section 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 505 (Statements conducing to public mischief), 505(2) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation). After Bagga moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court to quash the FIR, the latter directed the Punjab Police to give prior notice to the BJP leader when it wants to him to join the probe. The Punjab Police justified the arrest citing that he deliberately didn't join the investigation despite being served five notices.