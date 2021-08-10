Delhi Police Arrests 6 Including BJP's Ashwini Upadhyay Over Jantar Mantar Slogans

In a big development on Tuesday, the Delhi Police arrested 6 persons including BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay in connection with the anti-Muslim slogans raised at Jantar Mantar. The police had registered an FIR against unknown persons after taking cognizance of the multiple videos going viral on social media in this regard. IPC Sections 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) have been slapped against the accused- Upadhyay, Vinod Sharma, Deepak Singh, Vinit Kranti, Preet Singh, and Deepak.

Ashwini Upadhyay refutes allegations

The incendiary slogans were allegedly shouted at the event organized by the Bharat Jodo Andolan near Parliament in the national capital on Sunday, August 8. The protesters called upon the Centre to repeal colonial-era laws before the 75th Independence Day in 2022. Confirming that the protest was held under Upadhyay's leadership, Bharat Jodo Andolan media in-charge Shipra Srivastava told the media, “The protest was held against colonial laws and demanding to abolish 222 British laws. We have seen the video, but have no idea who they are. The police should take strict action against the persons who raised the slogans".

Meanwhile, the BJP leader said, "I have lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police to probe the viral video. If this video is true, then take strict action. I don't know the persons seen in this video. I have neither met nor seen them before. I did not invite them. They were not seen till I was there. If such a video is shot after we left, then this is a ploy to tarnish this agitation. If this video is fake, then it is clear that propaganda is being spread to tarnish us and the Bharat Jodo Andolan."

According to the senior advocate, the event lasted from 11 am to noon featuring speeches by RVS Mani, Firoz Bakht Ahmed, Lt Gen (Retd) Vishnu Kant Chaturvedi and Gajendra Chauhan. Condemning this incident, AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi wrote on Monday, "It is such a joke to demand justice and legal action in the current atmosphere. There should be a discussion on this in the Lok Sabha today and the Union Home Minister should be held accountable".