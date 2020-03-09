Delhi Police Detains PFI Member Under ISIS Module Probe, Suspected Links To Delhi Riots

In a big development, the Delhi police on Monday reportedly detained a PFI member under the ISIS module probe, a day after detaining two ISIS terror suspects. According to sources, while the two ISIS suspects were being interrogated, they revealed a few names. One of them was a PFI member, identified as Danish from Trilok Puri area.

Further, sources claimed that links are being drawn with the Delhi riots that took place in North East Delhi. Along with it, reportedly the special force sources confirmed that this is a larger conspiracy. According to sources, the NIA might register a parallel case as well.

Two ISIS terror suspects detained

The security agencies on Sunday, have detained two Islamic State Of Khurasan Province (Indian branch of ISIS) terror suspects - Jahanzaib Sami and wife Hinda Bashir Beg from New Delhi's Okhla, as per sources. Jihadi materials have allegedly been recovered from the ISKP cadres. Sources state that suspects were allegedly urging Muslims to unite against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Read: Sanjay Raut terms on Delhi riots 'dance of death’, says 'Yamraj would quit seeing havoc'

Moreover, sources reported that Sami and his wife were in touch with senior ISKP members in Afghanistan. They were allegedly trying to exploit the ongoing agitation against CAA to incite Muslim youth to carry out terror strikes. Incidentally, Okhla from where the suspects have been detained houses the famous Shahee Bagh - where protests have been continuing since December 15.

Read: Delhi Crime Branch searching for suspended AAP Councilor Tahir Hussain's brother: Sources

Violence in Delhi

Violence broke out in several areas in northeast Delhi, forcing the application of Section 144 as well as other strict curbs. Additional security forces have been called in amid the rampant stone-pelting, destruction of public and private property, arson and assorted wanton destruction.

Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal lost his life and one DCP was left injured during clashes in Gokulpuri. While the Home Minister reviewed the situation on Monday and Tuesday, the violence increased killing 45 and injuring over 200. The police had filed 167 FIRs and have arrested or detained 885 people till date. Meanwhile, the Delhi HC has given Centre till April 13 to file a counter-affidavit on the plea seeking FIR against leaders who gave hate speech which allegedly incited the Delhi violence.

Read: Resumption of violence in Afghanistan 'unacceptable,' must be reduced: Pompeo

Read: 'Why this silence?' BJP's Amit Malviya takes a cryptic dig at Kejriwal on Delhi violence