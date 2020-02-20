Delhi Police Detains Protestors Demanding Dr. Kafeel Khan's Release Outside UP Bhawan

Six days after Dr. Kafeel Khan was charged under the National Safety Act (NSA), a protest was organised by Jamia Coordination committee outside Delhi's Uttar Pradesh (UP) Bhawan on Thursday. The protestors who were demanding the release of Dr Kafeel Khan and the dismissal of the NSA charges have been detained by the police. Visuals show the police clearing the area and dragging all the protestors into a police bus.

Earlier on February 14, the Uttar Pradesh government slapped the National Security Act (NSA) on Gorakhpur-based pediatrician Dr. Kafeel Khan. The doctor who was granted bail on Monday by a Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court, is still in Mathura jail for allegedly making inflammatory statements at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) during protests against the Citizenship Amendments Act (CAA) in December. The family had approached the CJM court to expedite his release from Mathura jail on Thursday but is yet to release from jail, as informed by his wife- Dr. Sabista Khan.

Arrest and bail of Dr.Kafeel Khan

Suspended pediatrician Dr. Kafeel Khan was arrested by the UP Special Task Force from Mumbai on January 29, when he arrived in the city to attend an anti-CAA protest. After his arrest in Mumbai, Dr. Khan was brought to Aligarh, from where he was immediately shifted to the district jail in neighbouring Mathura. Police claimed that Khan had made inflammatory statements on December 12 last year during the protest near Bab e Syed Gate outside the Aligarh Muslim University in front of more than 600 students.

Who is Dr. Kafeel Khan?

Dr. Kafeel Khan had earlier grabbed headlines after 60 children died in the BRD hospital in September 2017 allegedly due to disruption in oxygen supply over unpaid bills to the vendor. He was suspended and was jailed before being granted bail in April 2018 by Allahabad High Court, with the Court specifying that there was no evidence of negligence on his part. Last September, Dr Kafeel Khan was given a clean chit in the 2017 BRD hospital tragedy. He had then claimed that he was a victim and being punished for a crime that he never committed.

