Delhi Police Detains Two Teens Over 17-year-old Boy's Murder In Hookah Bar

The police on Sunday apprehended two teenagers in connection with the alleged murder of a 17-year-old boy at an illegally-run hookah bar in southeast Delhi's Govindpuri area, officials said.

Kunal was allegedly shot dead and another boy wounded while attending a birthday party on Saturday, they said.

The accused, aged 15 and 17, had allegedly planned to kill another boy over social media "trolling". But they fired negligently inside the bar and killed Kunal, the police added.

Officers at Kalkaji police station received a PCR call at 3.15 pm in which the caller informed them that a group of seven to eight boys had allegedly attacked the victim, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Rajesh Deo said.

Upon reaching the spot, the police found blood and tissues on the floor. It was also discovered that the hookah bar was clandestinely running on the first floor of the building in Govindpuri Extension. The establishment was shut down on April 1 but continued to function illegally, he said.

Kunal had suffered a gunshot wound in the head and was taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre. When the police reached the hospital, it was found that he had been declared brought dead, Deo added.

His friend Rahul was also brought to the hospital with a sharp injury in his leg, the police said.

During investigations, the police found that the accused had come to settle scores with another boy.

"Eight boys came to the bar… They were angry after a boy posted a video in which he had hurled abuses at the accused. The accused found out that the boy was celebrating his friend's birthday at the bar and decided to eliminate him," the officer said.

The accused juveniles were also found to be involved in criminal cases, he added.

"Kunal had no criminal background. He was shot over mistaken identity," Deo said.

Shortly after the murder, the accused fled on a motorcycle but were nabbed from the Kalkaji area, the police said.

The weapons and the motorcycle have also been seized, they added.