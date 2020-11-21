Delhi Police Exposes Plot To Target RSS Leaders In Aftermath Of Feb Riots, FIR Filed

As the Delhi Police continues its crackdown on the riots that took place in the national capital in February this year, it has foiled an attack planned by certain groups to target leaders of the right-wing organizations RSS. As per reports, certain groups were plotting to kill certain RSS leaders and BJP members as well. However, acting on a tip-off received, the Delhi Police swiftly swung into action to identify the groups and register an FIR.

It has been learned that the groups planning to target RSS leaders had been training 16-17-year-old teenagers. Acting on the input received, the Delhi Police recorded conversations of three persons, identified as the prime accused. However, no arrests have been made in the case yet.

Delhi Riots

In February, violence took place in the northeast area of Delhi between groups supporting and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which led to the deaths of at least 53 people. In their attempt to prevent violence, 108 police personnel sustained injuries and two died.

According to the force, the Delhi Police has registered 751 FIRs in connection with the communal riots. After collecting and collating all evidence, the investigation has been finalised in most of the important cases and the charge sheets have been submitted in the court for trial, according to the police. So far, police have arrested 1,575 people in 751 cases. Over 250 charge sheets have been filed in the riots related cases in which 1,153 accused have been charge-sheeted.

Court extends Umar Khalid's judicial custody

On Friday, a Delhi court extended the judicial custody of former JNU student leader Umar Khalid and JNU student Sharjeel Imam by three days. Both were arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in a case related to the communal violence in northeast Delhi in February this year. The court has put up the matter for further hearing on November 23.

During the hearing held through video conferencing, additional sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat extended their judicial custody till November 23 as sought by the public prosecutor. Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad, appearing for the police, said that the mandatory time period of 90 days to complete the probe in the case will be completed on November 23 and the charge sheet has to be filed.

