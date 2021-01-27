Delhi Police Exposes Role Of Farm Leaders In R-Day Violence, Shows Proof Of Provocation

Addressing a press briefing on Wednesday, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava asserted that no one involved in the violence during the farm rally will be spared. Recalling the sequence of events leading up to the tractor rally, he revealed that the farm unions had refused to heed the police's advice on rescheduling the rally. He mentioned that the unions violated several conditions such as sticking to the 12-5 pm timing, farm leaders leading their group of protesters and the maximum participation of 5000 tractors. Shrivastava stated that militant elements within the farmers delivered provocative speeches a day before the rally itself.

He also accused Mazdoor Kisan Sangharsh Committee leader Satnam Singh Pannu of delivering a provocative speech which led to his supporters breaking the police barricades. Moreover, Krantikari Kisan Union chief Darshan Pal too refused to follow the pre-decided route of the tractor rally. Similarly, the Delhi Police Commissioner disclosed that the farmers with BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait indulged in violence. On this occasion, he put on record that 394 police personnel had sustained injuries out of which some have been admitted to ICU wards.

Weighing in on the damage to public property, he also stressed that the police are taking very seriously the Red Fort incident where flags other than the tricolour were unfurled. Noting that over 25 criminal cases have been filed by the police so far, he added that rioters shall be identified through CCTV footage and the facial recognition system. During the press conference, the Delhi Police Commissioner showed videos as proof of the provocation by some farm leaders. Furthermore, he said that the Delhi Police maintained utmost restraint to avoid loss of life.

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava remarked, "On the evening of January 25, we understood that they are not sticking to their promises. The unions brought forward the aggressive and militant elements who occupied the stage and delivered provocative speeches. Even then, the Delhi Police maintained restraint. They were ready to break the barricades from 6.30 am on the next morning."

FIR against farm leaders

A total of 37 farm leaders and rioters have been charged under Sections 147, 148, 149, 152, 186, 188, 269, 353, 332, 307, 395, 397, 120B and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. Leaders such as Darshan Pal, Joginder Singh Ugraha, Jagjeet Singh Dalewal, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Gurnam Singh Chaduni, Rakesh Tikait, Kavita Kurnguti, VM Singh, Medha Patkar, Yogendra Yadav and Avik Saha have been named in the FIR. Meanwhile, the Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan and BKU (Bhanu) have pulled out of the stir against the three farm laws.

