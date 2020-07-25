Delhi Police File Chargesheet Against Sharjeel Imam Under UAPA

Delhi Police has filed a chargesheet against JNU student Sharjeel Imam at Patiala House in Delhi for sedition on Saturday. Along with sedition, the police have filed charges under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 153 (a) (b) and 505 under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Section 153A deals with the offence of promoting disharmony, enmity, or feelings of hatred between different groups on the grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc. and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony. The offence is a cognizable offence and the punishment for the same may extend to three years.

Section 153B of the IPC safeguards the interests of “class of persons” and above all the “national integration” by providing punishment against imputations and assertions prejudicial to national integration.

Sharjeel Imam is being probed for violence that broke outside the Jamia Millia Islamia University last December and Delhi riots this February. The Delhi Police alleges that lmam reportedly gave an inflammatory speech, on 13 December 2019, outside the JMI campus which vitiated the atmosphere.

Sharjeel Imam had earlier tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Guwahati Central Jail in Assam. A Delhi Police Special Cell team had reached Assam on July 17 to take Imam's custody and present him before a Delhi court on July 25. When Imam and the Delhi Police team were screened for COVID-19, only the latter tested negative.

READ | Sharjeel Imam Tests Positive For Novel Coronavirus In Guwahati Central Jail

READ | Delhi HC Rejects Sharjeel Imam's Plea For Default Bail; Police Get 90 More Days For Probe

Imam's controversial remarks

Sharjeel Imam was a key organizer of the Shaheen Bagh protests. His controversial remarks came to light on January 25 when BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra shared a video that featured him. In the video purportedly from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, he is heard saying that 5 lakh people can come together and permanently cut the North-East from India. Moreover, he stressed that this was the only way in which the Indian government would pay heed to the concerns of the protesters.

In the video, Imam said, "If we have 5 lakh organized people then we can permanently cut north-east from India or at least for one month. Put so much (unclear) on the road that they cannot even remove it for a month. It is our responsibility to isolate Assam from India, then only they will listen to us."

Imam was arrested from Bihar's Jehanabad district on January 28 after the police accused him of being involved in the violence that took place in Jamia on December 15, 2019, during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Charges under Section 153A, 124A, and 505 of the Indian Penal Code were slapped against him. Subsequently, he was charged under the stringent UAPA.

In July, the Delhi High Court had dismissed his bail application and also his plea challenging the trial court's order of 25 June granting three more months to the Delhi Police, beyond the statutory 90 days, to complete the investigation in the case under the stringent UAPA.

READ | Sharjeel Imam Charge-sheeted For 'seditious Speech' & Abetting Riots During CAA Protests

READ | Amid Search For Sharjeel Imam Over 'break India' Call, Bihar Police Detains His Brother