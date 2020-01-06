Delhi Police File First Report On JNU Violence: 'Masked Outsiders Attacked Students'

Amid the ongoing protests against the JNU violence by 'masked mobs' in the campus on Sunday, the Delhi police on Sunday, has filed its first report detailing the incident. Stating the hand of 'outsiders in masks', they said that the scuffle between the Left-wing and Right-wing students escalated post-Sunday noon. They added that 'masked outsiders' entered hostel at 5 PM and attacked students, faculty and damaged property. On being called by the JNU administration at 6:30 PM, Delhi police entered the campus, held a flag march and has talked to several students inside. Perpetrators are yet to be identified.

JNU attack: 25 students injured by masked mob;protests outside ITO,JNU,AIIMS: LIVE Updates

Here is the full statement:

First round of clashes took place post noon on Sunday between students (from left and right wing). Violence escalated and went out of control after 5 pm when "outsiders" entered the campus and attacked students and faculty members inside the campus. This attack saw "outsiders" who had covered and masked their faces with scarves and mufflers.

Protestors entered the hostel and attacked students, faculty members and damaged campus properities and cars. Among those damanged includes cars, hostel window panes, furniture. University authorities have been asked to take stock of the situation and submit a report to the police regarding this. Preliminary statements of students that have been recorded reveals that students have alleged that "outsiders" who had masked themselves were moving in the campus and intimidating students and threatening them.

Efforts are being made to identify them which will be done after recording statements of those injured, private guards, faculty members and others. Students have also complained about “outsiders” entering the university through one of the back gates, which is being probed as well. The police is scanning the CCTV footage to identify the miscreants.

Amarinder Singh condemns JNU violence, calls out Delhi Police for being silent

Police confirmed that the JNU administration in written permission requested the intervention of the police to restore peace and law and order inside the campus. But this happened much later full-blown violence happened. First call asking for cops took place post 6:30 pm whereas clashes started at 5 pm. The police entered the campus and conducted flag marches in an attempt to restore calm and prevent a repeat of violent protests.

Vijay Goel condemns JNU violence, blames Congress-backed student

ABVP and JNUSU blame each other

Both student bodies have claimed that the other student wing had attacked the students using iron rods, by entering hostels with the aide of 'masked mob'. 21 students and a faculty member have been admitted to AIIMS hospital - including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh who has been grievously injured. The tussle between the students were due to disagreement over student registration for the Winter course, as stated by JNU administration.

JNU administration condemns violence on campus, to file FIR against miscreants soon

Protests are currently in progress outside JNU, AIIMS and outside Delhi Police Headquarters. Several Opposition politicians have blamed the BJP and the ABVP for the attack , alleging Delhi police's involvement in the attack. Meanwhile, the BJP has condemned the attack but stood by ABVP which has claimed several of its members have been injured including its presidential candidate.