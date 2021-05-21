Delhi Police Files Chargesheet In Red Fort Violence Case Where Over 500 Cops Were Injured

In the probe into the Republic Day violence that followed the farmers' tractor rally, the Crime Branch of Delhi Police has filed a charge sheet over the probe into the violence. According to sources, the charge sheet was filed on May 17 before Duty Magistrate Sahil Monga at the Tis Hazari Court. The charge sheet mentions statements given by several main accused and also the evidence collected relating to the violence. The charge sheet has been filed against Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu among other accused.

Sidhu was first arrested on February 9, days after the police launched a massive manhunt across North India to nab him. The prime accused, who had gone missing after videos and photos of him surfaced from the Red Fort violence on January 26, had been regularly posting videos on Facebook denying his involvement in the violence. Sidhu was granted bail on April 26 after being denied bail on multiple occasions with respect to the Republic Day violence.

Deep Sidhu was arrested for several offences under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including rioting (147 and 148), unlawful assembly (149), attempt to murder (120-B), criminal conspiracy (120-B), assaulting or obstructing public servant (152), dacoity (395), culpable homicide (308) and disobedience to order promulgated by a public servant (188).

Republic Day violence

The entire country was shocked on Republic Day as thousands of protestors who had promised to hold a peaceful 'tractor rally' against Centre's Farm laws turned rogue waving swords and sticks and breaking through the barricades of their designated rally route to enter Central Delhi. Soon, the protestors entered the Red Fort premises by pulling down its gates with their tractors. The Delhi Police had permitted farmers to take out the tractor rally on three routes proceeded from the Singhu border, the Tikri border, and the Ghazipur border on Republic Day. The Police mandated that a maximum of 5,000 persons with 5,000 tractors can participate in the rally from noon to 5 pm. However, the rally took a violent turn after groups of farmers broke police barricades at the Delhi border to enter the national capital before the allocated time. They breached the iconic Red fort and planted a religious flag there. Over 500 Delhi Police personnel were injured in the violence.