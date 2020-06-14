As COVID-19 Cases Spike In The National Capital, Delhi Police Gears Up To Fight Pandemic

As the number of cases in the national capital is increasing, Delhi Police has now pulled up its socks to deal with the complainants without coming in their contact. Makeshift arrangements have been made at many police stations where tents have been erected. As per the procedure, if a complainant comes at the police station, his/her temperature is taken, hands are sanitised and then their complaint is written down.

If the matter doesn't get resolved at the entry gate, the police official deployed at the gate makes the complainant speak to senior police officials sitting inside the police station with the help of a two-way audio-video monitoring system fixed at the entry gate of the police station. The new standard operating procedures have been adopted by Delhi Police because of the rise in COVID-19 cases in Delhi. As police personnel are fighting the pandemic on the ground, more than 800 have tested positive for COVID-19 and 6 police personnel have died due to the disease.

Read: Coronavirus Live Updates: India's Tally At 320,922; Centre Ramps Up Delhi's Testing, Beds

Read: Omar Abdullah Takes A Dig At Delhi Govt Over COVID Crisis, Questions Purpose Of Lockdown

The initiative has been taken by the cops to minimise physical contact as after the lockdown restrictions have been eased, more and more people are reaching out to police stations with their grievances.

Home Minister chairs a crucial meeting

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday chaired a meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, LG Anil Baijal, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan, and many other bureaucrats to chalk out a plan to deal with the rising cases of COVID-19 in Delhi. After the meeting, Union Home minister Amit Shah in a tweet said that the central government will provide five more senior officials to Delhi govt. He also assured that all necessary infrastructure will be provided to the Delhi government to deal with the situation.

Meanwhile, according to the latest Health bulletin released by Delhi Government, 30958 cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Delhi out of which 22742 are active cases. So far, 14945 people have recovered and 1271 people have lost their lives due to the deadly disease.

Read: Delhi LG Visits Radha Soami Chhattarpur; Assesses Construction Of 10,000 Bed Facility

Read: Delhi LG Imposes Rs 500 Fine On COVID Restriction Violators, Rs 1000 For Repeat Offenders

(Image credits: PTI)