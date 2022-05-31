Delhi Police Get Lawrence Bishnoi's Custody For 5 Days; Will Grill Him On Moosewala Murder

Delhi Police Special Cell has obtained 5-day custody of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, according to sources. Punjab Police has alleged that Bishnoi was behind the killing of singer Sidhu Moosewala.

On Sunday, Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the Punjab government curtailed his security cover. His cousin and a friend, who were travelling in the vehicle with him, were also injured in the attack. Punjab Police has termed the assassination a case of inter-gang rivalry and that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind the killing.

Bishnoi is lodged in Tihar jail. The special cell will interrogate him in relation to his connection in the murder of Sidhu Moosewala, sources said. Kala Jathedi and Kala Rana will also be questioned. Delhi police had also questioned Bishnoi on Monday.

This comes in the backdrop of Punjab Police DGP V K Bhawra's claim on Sunday that prima facie, it seems to be an inter-gang rivalry between Lawrence Bishnoi Group and Lucky Patial group.

Lawrence Bishnoi group has taken the responsibility for Sidhu Mooswala's murder, who was cremated on Tuesday, calling it a retaliation to the killing of Vicky Midhukhera, he said. Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar claimed responsibility for the killing and said it was planned by him and the Lawrence Bishnoi group.

It is being suspected that the jailed gangster made VoIP calls to contact Brar, who then ordered their associates in New Delhi to carry out extortions and other crimes.

Bishnoi and his gang members are implicated in multiple cases of murder, attempt to murder, robbery, extortion etc in Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi. Many of the gang members are imprisoned in and around Delhi.

