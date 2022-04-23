Delhi Police Have Booked Accused Sonu & His 4 Brothers Under 'serious Sections': Sources

In the latest update on Jahangirpuri violence, Delhi Police sources informed Republic TV that cases were registered against Sonu Chikna and his four brothers under serious sections. Sonu alias Yunus, who opened fire in Jahangirpur, was planning to hide after his act, according to Delhi Police sources. However, he was caught by the Delhi Police near his house when he came to collect money from someone so that he could use that money to abscond.

After the Jahangirpuri violence, as soon as the video of the Sonu Chikna shooting went viral, many teams of Delhi Police were looking for Sonu. According to sources, with the help of technical surveillance and local intelligence, the police got the idea that Sonu was near his house in Jahangirpuri.

As soon as Sonu neared his house, the Delhi Police nabbed him, sources said. Sources also revealed that cases were not only registered against Sonu but also against his four brothers in the Jahangirpuri violence case under serious sections.

According to sources, Sonu's brother named Hussain Chora has about 40 cases registered against him. Whereas his other brother Ayub Ali was in jail for the last two months. Sonu aka Yunus has eight brothers in total.

It is pertinent to mention that, Delhi Police earlier arrested a person named Ghulam Rasul on Tuesday, who allegedly supplied arms to Sonu Chikna.

'Sonu alias Yunus accepted his crime'

Sonu Chikna alias Imam, alias Yunus, who is a prime suspect in the Jahangirpur violence on Hanuman Jayanti and was seen pointing a gun on the day of the clashes, was sent to four-day police custody. Earlier, advocate Rajesh Kaushik, who represented the Hindu community in the Rohini Court, informed that the Crime Branch had sought seven-day police custody of Sonu Chikna, however, the court sent him to a four-day custody. The advocate also informed that Sonu admitted to his crime during the investigation.

"The video of the accused firing is hugely viral. The accused has accepted the crime during the investigation as police informed," Advocate Rajesh Kaushik told Republic TV.

Jahangirpuri violence

On April 16, eight police personnel and one civilian were injured after stone-pelting and clashes during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in the National Capital's Jahangirpuri area. An initial probe had revealed that the procession was peaceful until, it crossed the Jama Masjid, wherein a person named Ansar, along with his four accomplices, got into an argument with the members of Shobha Yatra and obstructed its movement.

Soon after the incident, there was heavy police deployment and flag marches were also being carried out along with foot and motorcycle patrol.

An FIR was filed under Sections 147, 148, 149, 186, 307, 323, 332, 353, 427 and 436 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 27 of the Arms Act. Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to top Delhi Police officials and directed them to take required action in the wake of the violence.

The Crime Branch has taken up the case and has constituted 14 teams to investigate the matter from all angles. Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana also warned of strict action against rioters and said that the situation is under control and adequate additional force has been deployed in the area.