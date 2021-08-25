Delhi Police Helped Youth Escape Clutches Of Crime, Come To Mainstream: Rakesh Asthana

Boasting the work of Delhi police in curbing youth-related criminal pursuits, and encouraging youths to lead a better life, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Wednesday asserted that the constructive attitude of the Delhi Police has brought many youths including girls to the mainstream by helping them escape from the clutches of crime.

The Delhi top cop was interacting with the youth in a three-day workshop on 'How to do Business' organised by the Delhi Police. The workshop aims at providing insightful knowledge to the participants about ways to proceed with their future business plans in the right direction while interacting one-to-one with industry experts. The workshop will be held from August 25 to 27.

Top cop recalls childhood experience with police

Recalling his childhood experience with the police, Asthana said, "In our childhood, our parents used to say do not do mischief or police will come. Hence, we used to fear the police. We had such a picture of the police in our minds. But now with this kind of initiative, we have changed the image of Delhi Police." Asthana added that the police is encouraging those who desire to forsake crime to lead a normal life. The Delhi Police Commissioner also maintained that the department has provided jobs to hundreds of youths including girls.

Asthana shares exemplary incident

The Delhi police commissioner urged the youth not to limit themselves because of their past while adding that they can achieve anything that they want. He shared a personal experience, saying that when he was inducted as the Commissioner of Surat, he was given the responsibility to look into a rape case in which now rape convicts Asaram and Narayan Sai were facing prosecution back then. Asthana said that in the case they had held a girl from Delhi who was about 22 or 23 years old at that time.

"A woman DCP had interrogated her. She found the girl was good at studies. When I came to know that, I met the girl and we encouraged her for preparation of UPSC as she had a bright future," said Asthana.

Asthana stated that he was later sent to Delhi on a deputation with the CBI and that there the girl came to meet him one day.

"She was an IFS official. I was shocked when she told me that she was the same girl in the Asha Ram, Narayan Sai case. She said because of our encouragement she cracked the UPSC. Now she is posted at an embassy. I am happy that we are changing lives," said Asthana.

Delhi Police's Yuva initiative

The Yuva initiative by the Delhi Police aims to connect with the youth by upgrading their skills as per their competencies. The initiative will help them to get gainful employment under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojna of the Ministry of Skill Development, Government of India, says Yuva's official website. Notably, Delhi Police has tied up with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) for imparting job-linked skill training to the selected youth.

