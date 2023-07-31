Delhi Police Informs HC, Says Action Plan In Place To Deal With Bomb Threats In Schools

The city police on Monday told the Delhi High Court that it has prepared an action plan to deal with bomb threat calls made to schools as well as a procedure to be followed in cases of "hoax calls".

In a status report filed in response to a petition raising concerns regarding bomb threats in schools this year, the Delhi Police said it has bomb disposal squads and bomb disposal teams to deal with such threats and incidents in terms of a standard operating procedure in place.

The report also said that bomb threat calls received by certain schools this year were found to be hoaxes and action has been taken against the juvenile suspects.

On May 22, the high court asked police to submit an action plan dealing with bomb threats made to schools to ensure the safety and security of children, teachers, staff and all other stakeholders.

The court's direction had come on a petition filed by the parent of a child studying in DPS Mathura Road, which received one such call earlier this year.

"Police has dedicated Bomb Disposal Squads (BDS) and Bomb Disposal Teams (BDTs) which have the responsibility to deal with bomb threats and bomb-related incidents in Delhi for which a detailed Standing Operating Procedure has already been laid down," the status report said.

"Action Plan has been prepared highlighting the steps to be taken by different stakeholders on receipt of a bomb call. Further, a circular has been drafted highlighting the procedure to be followed by Delhi Police after a bomb call being declared as a Hoax Call," it added.

On Monday, Justice Subramonium Prasad listed the matter for further hearing in September and allowed an association of private schools to file their suggestions in the matter.

In the status report, the Delhi Police submitted a "draft action plan" highlighting the steps to be taken by different stakeholders such as the local police, traffic police, fire department and the school authorities in case a bomb call is received.

The draft, dated July 27, said after assessing the threat call, the local police shall not only reach the location but also engage the BDTs, fire department, traffic police, disaster management teams as well as ambulances and hospitals to deal with the situation.

A team from the Special Cell will investigate the terror angle behind the threat call, and a proper law-and-order situation shall be maintained, it added.

The action plan also said that mock drills would be organised to enhance preparedness and school authorities would undertake precautionary measures and plan evacuation of students in consultations with authorities in case of threats.

Schools shall also adequately brief parents and students about legal ramifications that follow hoax bomb threat calls, the court was informed.

It was further said that pursuant to a Delhi Police circular dated July 27, legal action would be taken by police for a hoax threat call.

Investigation shall be undertaken by the cyber police station concerned under close supervision of the district DCP and the accused shall be arrested, it said.

A probe into the call shall be finalised expeditiously and a final report shall be filed before the court concerned, added the circular.

Petitioner Arpit Bhargava, a lawyer by profession, has said in the petition that he was aggrieved by the lackadaisical approach of the Delhi government and the police in dealing with frequent bomb threat emails received in schools here and the consequent failure of authorities to ensure safety and security of children, teachers, staff and other stakeholders in schools.

The plea said the authorities have failed to avoid its recurrence, leading to extreme trauma, stress, harassment, inconvenience and fear in the minds of all, including the petitioner.