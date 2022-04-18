Delhi Police Issues Statement On Fresh Stone-pelting In Jahangirpuri; 1 Person Detained

After Jahangirpuri witnessed fresh stone-pelting on Monday, the Delhi Police issued a statement clarifying that the situation is completely under control. In the video accessed by Republic TV on April 17, a man in a blue kurta is seen opening fire during the clash between two communities. The Delhi Police revealed that it had visited the house of the aforesaid assailant to apprehend him when two of his relatives pelted stones in retaliation. After policeman Satyendra Khari was injured, one person was detained. As of now, personnel of the police and the Rapid Action Force have been deployed in the violence-hit area.

In a statement, the Delhi Police said, "A video was being circulated on 17/04/22 in social media showing a man (in blue kurta) opening fire during riot in Jahangirpuri area on 16/04/22. Police team of north west district had gone to his house in CD Park road in his search and for examination of his family members. The family members pelted two stones on them in retaliation. Legal action is being taken. One person is detained. Situation is completely under control."

Delhi violence

In the first communal flare-up in Delhi since the February 2020 riots, 8 police personnel and one civilian were injured owing to stone-pelting and clashes during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in the city's Jahangirpuri area on April 16. Subsequently, there was heavy police deployment and flag marches were also being carried out along with foot and motorcycle patrol to ensure that no further untoward incident takes place. An FIR was filed at the Jahangirpuri Police Station under Sections 147, 148, 149, 186, 307, 323, 332, 353, 427 and 436 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 27 of the Arms Act.

These sections deal with a range of offences including an attempt to murder, rioting and obstructing a public servant in discharge of public functions. So far, the police arrested 21 persons and two juveniles in connection with this case. Moreover, 3 firearms and 5 swords have been recovered from the possession of the accused persons. 8 of the accused persons in this case are history-sheeters. While two accused- Md. Aslam and Ansar were sent to police custody, 12 other accused persons were sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

The case was transferred to the Crime Branch which will carry out further investigations with the help of the district police. Addressing a press briefing earlier in the day, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana did not rule out taking action against the misinformation being spread on social media. On this occasion, he revealed that 14 teams of the Delhi Police Crime Branch are investigating the case from all angles.