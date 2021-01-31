Delhi Police Issues Summons To 50 More Persons To Join Probe On Republic Day Violence

Continuing its crackdown on the perpetrators of violence during the farmers' tractor rally on January 26, the Delhi Police has issued summons to 50 more people on Sunday. The police have identified several individuals allegedly responsible for the violence that broke out on the streets of the national capital through videos obtained from different sources. Officials have also identified several tractors and summons are likely to be issued to their owners to join the probe.

Till date, the Delhi Police has arrested nearly 80 people and 38 FIRs have been registered pertaining to the January 26 violence. Officials have obtained and scrutinized more than 3000 videos and 200 emails to identify those responsible for the violence. As per sources, around 200 WhatsApp groups have been identified that were allegedly fueling the fire, asking people to assemble at certain points in Delhi, sharing provocative material to stoke the violence.

Amid the farmers' 'tractor rally,' these groups were also seen actively holding discussions regarding points of assembly in the national capital, with ITO and Red Fort emerging at the centre of the discussions, both of which ultimately turned out to be the hotspots of the anarchy.

Earlier today it was reported that Punjabi singer/actor Deep Sidhu, who emerged as one of the main accused in the Republic Day violence is being actively hunted by 5 teams of Delhi Police's Crime Branch and special cell who are conducting multiple series of raids in Punjab. According to sources, the Punjabi singer has been absconding since Wednesday after he was named in several FIRs filed by the Delhi Police.

Aftermath of Republic Day violence

After the national capital was gripped with violence and anarchy on Republic Day, at least 84 people have been arrested in the aftermath of the violence that left 394 police personnel injured. Around 33 FIRs have been filed in the case, while Look Out Circulars have been issued against 44 people including farm leaders. Moreover, 12 farmer leaders such as Darshan Pal, Buta Singh Burjgill, Rakesh Tikait, Shamsher Pandher and Satnam Pannu have been asked to join their investigation.

On Republic Day, shock gripped the nation as thousands of farmers who had promised to hold a peaceful tractor rally on the occasion of Republic Day within the national capital turned rogue waving swords and sticks and breaking through the barricades of their designated rally route entered Central Delhi. The anarchy reached a crescendo after protestors breached the Red Fort ramparts, pulling down its gates with their tractors, and planting their religious flag atop its podiums.

