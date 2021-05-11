Delhi Police Mission Cyber Prahar Helps COVID Patients From Falling Prey To Fraud

The Delhi Police in a bid to curb cyber fraud during this ongoing pandemic launched a mission Cyber Prahar and arrested 90 persons who were cheating innocent persons on the pretext of selling them life-saving equipment and medicines.

Special CP, Special Cell, Neeraj Thakur said that it was the first time when the entire Delhi Police with all units and districts worked together to fight cyber fraud. "Cheats were active in NCR while they were operating from different States. We coordinated with other state Police to nab before they could cheat more people. We lodged 400 cases and arrested 90 persons," said Thakur adding that they got frozen Rs 60 lakh which were yet to be delivered to scamsters.

DCP Cyber Cell, Anyesh Roy said that 20 teams were formed to book and arrest the accused who were cheating needy persons on the pretext of selling them medicine, and other equipment. "We busted their Eco System. We successfully got 214 bank accounts frozen. 900 cell phones, SIM cards were blocked. We also contacted True Caller and these numbers were tagged as Covid Fraud so that people don't give them money," said Roy.

DCP Manishi Chandra said that these entire operations took place in three phases. "First was Intra Departmental where all districts came together. The second was Infra Departmental where Ministry helped the police, within 12 hours we o0f which, we developed this and launched the mission to stop cyber fraud during this crisis. The third phase was that of Interface. We opened all the channels to receive complaints from victims and converted them into FIRs," said Chandra.

The police said that most of the numbers were issued from West Bengal and most of the bank accounts were from Maharashtra.

The police said that this operation is still going on to nab cyber fraud who are cheating needy persons who are suffering from Covid.

(Credit-PTI)