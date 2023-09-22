Delhi Police Nab Two Wanted Extortionists Of Lawrence Bishnoi-Salman Tyagi Gang

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police busted a major extortion gang that was indulged in extorting money in the national capital and was being handled from foreign soil. It was revealed that these international handlers are allegedly indulged in recruiting and exploiting youths for criminal activities in India. The police team has succeeded in apprehending two notorious criminals wanted in two consecutive cases of extortion in Delhi’s Rajouri Garden area in the name of desperate gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Salman Tyagi, and Naresh Sethi. Two pistols along with five cartridges used in the commission of crime have also been recovered from the accused.

The two fugitive accused arrested by the Crime Branch have been identified as Deepanshu and Moinuddin, both residents of Delhi. Both the accused were involved in two sensational extortion cases registered at Rajouri Garden police station.

Over 200 CCTV cameras were analysed to trace the accused

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch, Delhi Police) Ravindra Singh Yadav confirmed the news on Friday. Briefing on the entire police action, the police official stated, “On the intervening night of September 19 and 20, 2023, two consecutive incidents of gunfire in the Rajouri Garden area were reported.”

“In the first incident, accused Deepanshu and Moinuddin opened fire outside a restaurant in Subash Nagar. Later on, within a span of five minutes, the same accused persons fired multiple gunshots in front of a handloom outlet and fled the spot. It transpired that the said firing was to enforce an extortion demand of Rs 50 lakhs each from the owners. Subsequently, two cases were registered at Rajouri Garden police station and a probe was initiated,” said Spl CP Yadav.

The police official further added that sensing the gravity of the case, swift action to nab the accused was initiated under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Police Sanjay Bhatia. Over 200 CCTV cameras were analysed and after the identification of both the accused, raids to arrest them were carried out.

Meanwhile, inputs were received that the accused persons involved in the gunfire incidents of area Subash Nagar, would come near Mayapuri Metro Station to meet someone. Immediately, a trap was laid near the metro station and one of the accused Moinuddin was apprehended. Later on, based on the inputs shared by the arrested accused, another criminal Deepanshu was arrested from the Subhash Nagar area, and weapons used in the crime were recovered.

During the interrogation, accused Deepanshu disclosed that he is a close associate of the notorious gangster Salman Tyagi lodged in Mandoli Jail. He revealed that Salman Tyagi had instructed him to make an extortion demand of Rs 50 lakhs from the two businessmen and had arranged two pistols for them.

Reports suggest that jailed gangster Salman Tyagi recently joined hands with the Naresh Sethi-Kala Jathedi-Lawrence Binshnoi gang to further strengthen his hold in the crime world active in Delhi. He was earlier a close associate of Neeraj Bawania.