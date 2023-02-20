Delhi Police Nabs Drug Peddler Targeting DU Students; Recovers Huge Consignment

A drug racket targeting Delhi University students and various cafes located in Delhi-NCR has been successfully busted by the Delhi Police, with the arrest of one desperate drug peddler, on Saturday, February 18.

The accused was nabbed along with recovery of around 2.4 kg of Ganja and 500 gms of Charas, by the team of Roop Nagar police station, North Delhi, after a brief chase on the road.

The accused identified as Rajeev Gupta is a native of UP's Sambhal district and had shifted to the Kamla Nagar area on rent just 12 days ago to carry on his illegal trade.

Used Rapido App to supply contrabands to his customers during lockdown

The accused during interrogation disclosed that he had come to Delhi around 12 years ago and used to reside in the parking of Vishwavidyalaya Metro Station till the lockdown was imposed. During his stay, he started selling cigarettes and tobacco to the rickshaw pullers, auto drivers and also DU students near Vishwavidyalaya Metro Station. Later he also started selling contraband narcotics to them.

During the lockdown, he used the Rapido App to deliver the contrabands to his customers in hidden form and used to take orders on WhatsApp from his customers.

The accused revealed that he used to procure Ganja from a lady, who used to meet him near railway line, Kela Godown.

Deputy Commissioner of Police North Delhi, Sagar Singh Kalsi said, "On February 18, Sub Inspector Vinod, Head Constable Jitender, and Constable Sabermal noticed a suspicious-looking person near Roshanara club underpass, carrying a bag. On seeing the police, he diverted his route in order to escape from there. The police team detained him after a small chase and recovered narcotics substance from his bag during physical examination."

The police have also seized his two mobile phones used in the commission of crime. A case has been registered in the matter at Roop Nagar police station and further investigation is being carried out.